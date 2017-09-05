The EUR/USD pair finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and has now dropped to fresh session lows, around the 1.1870 region. On Monday, the pair failed to sustain its early up-move back above the 1.1900 handle as traders seemed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD slides farther below 1.19 handle amid a modest USD recovery - September 5, 2017
- EUR/USD sticks to the rangebound view – UOB - September 5, 2017
- EUR/USD dips should remain shallow – Danske Bank - September 5, 2017