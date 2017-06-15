Macroeconomic overview: The Federal Reserve has raised its target rate by another 25 bp, and left its medium-term interest rate projections unchanged. That includes one more rate hike in the second half of this year, followed by three hikes in each 2018 …
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Stay short for 1.1070 after not-so-dovish Fed - June 15, 2017
- EUR/USD weaker, eroding short-term support line near 1.1160 - June 15, 2017
- EUR/USD – Euro Yawns as Fed Raises Rates, Markets Eye Eurozone Final CPI - June 15, 2017