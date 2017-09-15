EUR/USD stays calm around mid-1.19s, headed for a negative weekly close

The EUR/USD pair lost traction before reaching the 1.20 mark on Friday and gave back most of its daily gains during the second haşf of the NA session. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.1945, still up 0.2% on the day. Despite this latest retreat …
