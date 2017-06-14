The EUR/USD has been acting exactly as we planned it and traded it on Weekly Recap webinar. The situation hasn’t changed a lot. In the top left corner you can see the ATR of the pair that is 60 pips(!). That indicates a slow moving low volatile price.
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Still Kept in a Very Tight Range - June 14, 2017
- EUR/USD neutral near term, likely between 1.1180 and 1.1235 – UOB - June 14, 2017
- EUR/USD – Euro Unchanged Ahead of Fed, US Consumer Reports - June 14, 2017