EUR/USD struggles to rise above 1.19 despite USD weakness

Following a quick drop to a fresh weekly low at 1.1840 in the early NA session, the EUR/USD pair was able to retrace its losses but struggled to break above the 1.19 mark. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.1884, flat on the day. Although the US …
