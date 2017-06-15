The Euro broke sharply lower after prolonged consolidation near the 1.12 figure against the US Dollar, hinting that a near-term trend reversal may be in the works. The turn came against a backdrop of deepening negative RSI divergence, which seems to …
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Trend Reversal Under Way? - June 15, 2017
- USD: Perfect Storm Ahead For USD liquidity; Staying Tactically Short EUR/USD – Danske - June 15, 2017
- EUR/USD analysis: EU inflation up next - June 15, 2017