EUR/USD testing daily lows near 1.1900

The US dollar remains strong in the market supported by better-than-expected US economic data. EUR/USD continues to be under pressure, trading at daily lows. It bottomed at 1.1893, the lowest since Friday and then it bounced to the upside, finding …
