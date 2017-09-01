EUR/USD: the correction can end

On Wednesday the pair was correcting and now has reached the level of 1.1865. The US currency growth is due to relative reduction of tense on the Korean peninsula and to positive economic data publication. The new North Korea missile launch didn’t lead …
