A fresh bout of USD weakness has now given extra oxygen to EUR/USD, lifting it to fresh tops beyond 1.1800 the figure. EUR/USD focus on US data, Jackson Hole Spot moved higher during the European afternoon following a renewed offered bias surrounding the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD through 1.1800, session tops - August 23, 2017
- EUR/USD And GBP/USD Forecast – Wednesday, August 23 - August 23, 2017
- EUR/USD Ready To Bounce Lower - August 23, 2017