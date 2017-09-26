EUR/USD: thrown about around an ambiguous Yellen

EUR/USD made fresh lows to 1.1757 when Yellen and Fed’s Bostic were speaking at the same time in the early part of the US session. Forex today: Yellen dominated; price reactions shows that markets are not convinced Yellen was the main focus. At first, the …
