EUR/USD climbs to fresh 2017-highs even as the European Central Bank (ECB) sticks to its current policy, with the pair at risk of extending the advance from earlier this month should key data prints coming out of the U.S. economy continue dampen …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to Stay Bid Ahead of FOMC as ECB Unveils Post-QE Game Plan - September 8, 2017
- EUR/USD looks to close day above 1.20, up more than 150 pips on week - September 8, 2017
- EUR/USD rally showing signs of exhaustion after dollar’s big slump - September 8, 2017