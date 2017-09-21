The EUR/USD currency pair was today trading sideways as the markets await the Fed interest rate decision scheduled for later today. The currency pair’s slight upward momentum was largely due to previous releases, which highlighted a positive …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Trades Sideways as Markets Await FOMC Rate Decision - September 21, 2017
- Euro Rallies Against US Dollar on Mario Draghi Speech - September 21, 2017
- Market warp: dollar falls, stocks at all time highs, US yields up – Westpac - September 21, 2017