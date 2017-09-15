The EUR/USD dropped initially after the US consumer inflation reports showed better-than-expected figures. The Euro depreciated against the US Dollar by 0.39% or 46 base points to the 1.1849 mark, though the European single currency managed to return to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: trying to gain some upward traction - September 15, 2017
- EUR/USD: US Consumer Price Index - September 15, 2017
- Currencies: Will US Data Be Strong Enough To Lift The Dollar Beyond First Resistance? - September 15, 2017