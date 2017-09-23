with GBP/EUR slumping 0.5% on the day. The Pound saw some volatile trading against the euro, US dollar as May’s comments hit the wires, with foreign exchange investors largely unconvinced by the more upbeat nature of the words. A lack of real clarity …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Five-Day Pound To Euro Forecast: How Will GBP/EUR React To Next Week’s German Inflation? - September 23, 2017
- Latest MS EUR/USD order (limit buy, target & stop) - September 22, 2017
- US Dollar Weakens on Lingering Geopolitical Risks and Lackluster Data - September 22, 2017