FX strategists at Crédit Agricole think that the meeting could keep the Euro under pressure helping a besieged USD further, “Any deliberate vagueness of the ECB’s message or a more aggressive jawboning of the currency by the President could keep EUR …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Foreign Exchange Rates Outlook: “USD Poised To Be The Greatest Beneficiary Of Euro Weakness” - September 3, 2017
- The Euro To Dollar Rate Slides As Currency Analysts Say “EUR Rally May Be Starting To Tire Somewhat In A Broader Sense” - September 3, 2017
- EUR/USD analysis: Draghi to set the tone, but N. Korea weighs - September 3, 2017