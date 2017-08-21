Forex – Chart EUR/USD Update: Continues to consolidate

10:55 GMT – Has remained trading sideways for the past four sessions, creating a small flag pattern at the top of this bull leg. Both sides of the market will be waiting for a break either above 1.1790, or below 1.1660 before committing heavily.
