Forex – Flows: PBOC fixed USD/CNY mid-point at 6.5668 vs. previous close of 6.5596

EUR/USD shot up to 1.1980 following the weak jobs report but returned immediately below 1.1900 handle and printed a low of 1.1850 in early trading this morning. USD/JPY saw a similar reaction and slid to 109.56 before a pick up to 110.47 subsequently.
