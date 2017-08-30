USD/CAD is higher today but it is more a commodity currency than … needing the US to show more interest. EUR/GBP hasn’t given much ground either from last week’s bullish push. US trade data just out on the wide side of market but not garnering much …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Forex – USD/CAD, AUD/CAD Flows: Canada GDP may fall short of consensus, but beat the BoC - August 30, 2017
- EUR/USD eases further as dollar extends rebound - August 30, 2017
- EUR/USD eases further as dollar extends rebound on stronger GDP, ADP - August 30, 2017