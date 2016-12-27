FxWirePro: EUR/USD combination of 1m6m RR and skewness not only elevate yield curves on PRBS but to encompass major risk events in 2017

The steeper EUR vol curve on ECB’s soft taper As has become par for the course in recent years, the December ECB meeting surprised by delivering a soft taper that reduced the pace of asset purchases, but forestalled a vicious bond market rout by offering …
