FxWirePro: EUR/USD consolidates in narrow range ahead of ECB, good to sell on rallies

EUR/USD declined once again after showing a minor jump till 1.19221 yesterday. The pair is waiting for ECB meeting which is to be held on Sep 7th for further direction. It is currently trading around 1.18795. On the lower side, near term intraday support …
