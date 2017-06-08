FxWirePro: EUR/USD dips after ECB policy decision ,more downside expected

The EUR /USD pair declined on Thursday after the European Central Bank kept interest rates on hold and said it would keep money taps fully open and repeated interest rates would stay at record lows. The ECB dropped a reference to further interest rate cuts …
