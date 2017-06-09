FxWirePro: EUR/USD trades below trend line support, decline till 1.1100 is likely

EUR/USD broken the major support 1.1200 after slightly dovish ECB. The pair has declined till 1.11699. It is currently trading around 1.11827. ECB kept its interest rates unchanged at 0% and deposit rates at -0.4%.It has downgraded the inflation forecasts …
