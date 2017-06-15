EUR/USD declined form the high of 1.12957 yesterday after slightly hawkish tone of Fed. The pair hits the low of 1.11930 yesterday and closed at 1.11828. US Fed increased the interest rates by 25bpbs to 1.25% from 1% and maintained its interest rate …
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: EUR/USD trades lower on Fed rate hike, good to sell on rallies - June 15, 2017
- EUR/USD: The Fed raised the rate - June 15, 2017
- Today’s Euro To Dollar (EUR/USD) Exchange Rate Outlook – FED Hike To 1.25% - June 15, 2017