FxWirePro: EUR/USD trades slightly higher, market eyes ECB for further direction

EUR/USD has shown a huge recovery after hitting trend line support at 1.18683 yesterday. The pair is waiting for ECB meeting which is to be held on Sep 7th for further direction. It has broken resistance 1.19796 high made after U.S Nonfarm payroll.
