EUR/USD jumped till 1.04990 in the previous week and slightly declined from that level.The pair closed at 1.04459.It is currently trading around 1.04445. The pair jumped till 1.04992 and it should close above 3- W MA for further bullishness. Any close …
Latest posts by Associated Press Video (see all)
- FxWirePro: EUR/USD upside capped by 5- W MA, good to sell on rallies - December 26, 2016
- EUR/USD Enters 2017 Positioned for More Downside - December 23, 2016
- EUR/USD Underpinned by GfK German Consumer Confidence - December 23, 2016