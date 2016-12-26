FxWirePro: EUR/USD upside capped by 5- W MA, good to sell on rallies

EUR/USD jumped till 1.04990 in the previous week and slightly declined from that level.The pair closed at 1.04459.It is currently trading around 1.04445. The pair jumped till 1.04992 and it should close above 3- W MA for further bullishness. Any close …