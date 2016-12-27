FxWirePro: EUR/USD upside capped by daily Tenken-Sen, good to sell on rallies

EUR/USD is trading in narrow range between 1.03522 and1.04992 for the past five trading session.The pair closed at 1.04514. It is currently trading around 1.04525. The pair made a high of 1.04992 on 22nd Dec 2016 and it’s upside is capped by daily Tenken …