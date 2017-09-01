EUR/USD has taken support near 61.8% retracement and jumped sharply from that level. The pair jumped till 1.19692 on better than expected US Jobs data and is currently trading around 1.19314. US economy has added 156K jobs in month of Aug compared to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD, EUR/GBP: Key Levels For Current Modest Corrections – ING - September 1, 2017
- $EURUSD – EUR/USD trades higher on weak US jobs data, good to buy on dips – .. - September 1, 2017
- FxWirePro:EUR/USD trades higher on weak US jobs data, good to buy on dips - September 1, 2017