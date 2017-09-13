Haldane Key to Whether British Pound Extends Gains Against the Euro and US Dollar

Currency market quotes: Pound to Dollar exchange rate: 1 GBP = 1.3309 USD Pound to Euro exchange rate: 1 GBP = 1.1107 EUR For Pound Sterling, focus is firmly back on the Bank of England and how they interpret latest inflation data which is running above …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)