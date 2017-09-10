Overal, ScotiaFX notes that speculative positioning in the major currencies for the week through Tuesday reflects a small increase in the overall bearish bet on the USD, but with relatively obvious positioning dynamics against the EUR and CAD. In …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- IMM Report: EUR Bulls Bet Highest Since 2011; A ‘Sharp Surge’ In CAD Longs - September 10, 2017
- USD/JPY Bears Are Gaining In Strength And Number - September 10, 2017
- EUR/USD analysis: rally set to extend this week - September 10, 2017