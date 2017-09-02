Overall, the Pound to Euro exchange rate is likely to close higher on Friday evening, but the Euro could still pull GBP/EUR down if Eurozone data impresses. US Dollar Weakness to Continue, Claim Nomura Bank
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Alternative Euro Exchange Rate Outlook View: SEB Forecast 1.14 EUR/USD By End-2017 - September 2, 2017
- Is The British Pound To Euro Exchange Rate Tipped To Improve? Draghi Key To GBP/EUR Next Week? - September 2, 2017
- 06:30a Finally a pullback on EUR/USD; a new opportunity get on the strong uptrend? - September 2, 2017