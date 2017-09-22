Latest MS EUR/USD order (limit buy, target & stop)

USD’s reaction to a repricing of the Fed hiking cycle will likely be limited, so we choose to buy EURUSD on dips. The fundamental eurozone story is still strong, with local equity markets now even starting to outperform despite the strength of the currency.
