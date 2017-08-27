EUR/USD responded extremely strongly to the event, rising over 1% and breaking out to new highs at 1.1925, now just a stone’s throw away from the psychologically dramatic 1.20 level many institutions are aiming at. Crédit Agricole believe Euro …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Bullish, Resumes Its Medium Term Uptrend - August 27, 2017
- Near-Term Euro To Dollar Rate Forecast: “EUR Should Remain Supported Ahead Of The All-important September ECB Meeting” - August 27, 2017
- EUR/USD analysis: rally to extend post-Jackson Hole - August 27, 2017