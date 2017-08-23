In the currency markets, EUR/USD is considered as staying in consolidation from 1.1908 and near term up trend is expected to resume sooner or later. USD/JPY is staying below 110.94 and recent fall from 114.49 is expected to extend too. There is no clear …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Sentiments Lifted by Renewed US Tax Reform Hope, But Dollar Yet to Confirm Trend Reversal - August 23, 2017
- EUR/USD: Further downside in play ahead of ECB’s Draghi? - August 23, 2017
- EUR/USD: at daily lows, but directionless - August 22, 2017