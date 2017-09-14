At the time of the report, the EUR was up just 0.05% at $1.19731, with stats out of the U.S this afternoon limited to August’s producer price index figures, which likely be Dollar positive, though we will expect the markets to be holding back ahead of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- The Asian Relief Rally and the USD Soften, with UK Employment Data Keeping the Pound in the Spotlight - September 14, 2017
- EUR/USD Initiates Another Bearish Sequence Ahead of FOMC Meetingv - September 14, 2017
- EUR/USD analysis: lower lows increase chances of a steeper decline - September 14, 2017