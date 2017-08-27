The EUR/USD has rebounded mainly because the Dollar weakened following comments from Fed Chair Jannet Yellen at the central banking symposium in Jackson Hole. Yellen talked in positive terms about the economy and the labour market but failed to mention …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- The Euro to Dollar Rate: Forecast, Data and Events in the Coming Week - August 27, 2017
- The EUR/USD Reaches Its Highest Close Since 2015 After Jackson Hole - August 27, 2017
- Outlook for the Euro to US Dollar Forex Rate Over the Coming Week - August 27, 2017