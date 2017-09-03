The Euro To Dollar Rate Slides As Currency Analysts Say “EUR Rally May Be Starting To Tire Somewhat In A Broader Sense”

EUR/USD traded more or less unchanged last week and at the time of writing is quoted at 1.18602 on Sunday 3rd September. Foreign exchange analysts at the Bank of Scotia suspect the impressive EUR rally may be looking to stall at these levels. “After the …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)