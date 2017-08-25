The Time is Right To Sell EUR/USD say Barclays’ Strategists

The Jackson Hole Symposium and forthcoming central bank meetings could yield a change of narrative that favours the USD, while the EUR/USD pair is at risk of exhaustion after solid gains during the year to date. The time has come to consider selling the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Elliott Wave Analysis – Friday, August 25 - August 25, 2017
- EUR/USD surges through 1.18 handle ahead of US durable goods orders - August 25, 2017
- US dollar steady ahead of Yellen, Draghi - August 25, 2017