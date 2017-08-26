EUR/USD jumped 1.4% from 1.1755 to 1.1921 over the week. GBP/USD closed at 1.2877, close to the week’s open of 1.2861. USD/JPY ended the week flat at 109.33. If you have any questions, comments or opinions regarding the US Dollar, feel free to post them …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar Ends Week Vulnerable amid Political Concerns - August 26, 2017
- Time To Short The Euro Exchange Rate Vs US Dollar (Not The Pound) Say Barclays - August 26, 2017
- Business Back to Usual after Jackson Hole, EUR/USD Surged to New High - August 26, 2017