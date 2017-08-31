08/30 USD/JPY analysis: recovery to gain pace only above 110.94 08/30 #USDJPY m5 GSI with 49 matching events: Up to 110.59 at 49% Down to 109.99 .. 08/30 #USDJPY: SSI of 2.07 shows 67% positions are long–contrarian signal for pric..
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD higher in Asia – new high for USD/JPY, new low for EUR/USD https://t.co/Qh09Mj3fhv - August 31, 2017
- EUR/USD consolidative around 1.1870, EMU CPI eyed By @pabspiovano - August 31, 2017
- EUR/USD Forecast: could ease further to 1.1820, EZ CPI eyed - August 31, 2017