USD/CAD Canadian Dollar Higher Ahead of Jobs Data

The EUR/USD gained 0.668 percent on Thursday. The single currency is trading at 1.1997 after the European Central Bank (ECB) punted its decision to start the QE tapering until the October monetary policy meeting. While not exactly what the market was …
