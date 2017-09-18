EUR/USD appears to be grinding in a sideways triangle. Once this triangle exhausts, we would be surprised to see it poke it head up to 1.22. There are two wave relationships sitting on top of each other near 1.22. You have the 50% retracement level from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Webinar: GBP and EUR Rally Closer to Longer Term Pivots - September 18, 2017
- Minor triangle as EUR/USD points higher - September 18, 2017
- USD/CHF – Verification Of Breakout Or Further Declines? - September 18, 2017