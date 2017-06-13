A London Preview

A clutch of London designers took to The Hoxton hotel in Holborn on Monday afternoon for the launch of the latest edition of The Hoxton Collective, a British Fashion Council collaboration with the hotel, to showcase London designers’ pre-collections.

Shrimps, Phoebe English, Fyodor Golan, Teatum Jones, Rejina Pyo, Eudon Choi and Teija all presented pieces that either formed stand-alone pre-collections or will be early deliveries of their spring 2018 collections.

For Hannah Weiland of Shrimps, “folk art” was her touchstone for the season, looking at creations by “unknown artists” for inspiration. One of the prints in the collection is a doodle of sinister-looking characters that Weiland had drawn when watching artist Grayson Perry, who’s famed for his twist on folk traditions, speak at the British Museum. There were also PVC dresses with contrastingly sweet crochet lace collars, along with gingham smock dresses, some of which were inspired by Weiland’s late grandmother’s wardrobe.

Phoebe English, meanwhile, showed a capsule of designs that have been hits for the brand in the past, which will sell for resort but will also form a part of her larger, directional spring 2018 collection. They include structured cotton jackets and silk camisole tops in a palette of black and neutrals.

