Animal Rights Activists Protest Outside Burberry Show

LONDON — Hundreds of anti-fur demonstrators gathered in front of the Burberry show here shouting “Shame on London Fashion Week” and “Shame on Burberry.”

Brandishing placards and megaphones, they admonished editors and guests arriving at the show, who include Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and A$AP Rocky.

Police in yellow vests held back the protesters, clearing a narrow passage for people to enter Old Sessions House.

The show, set to a soundtrack of Pet Shop Boys hits, included shearling robe-style coats in candy colors. It is understood there is no fur in Burberry’s see-now-buy-now “September” collection for men and women.

“Blood on your hands,” and “Shame on You,” the protesters screamed at guests as they exited.

The noisy action seemed out of proportion a day after a bomb ripped through a carriage at Parson’s Green Tube station and the nation upgraded its terror alert to the highest level, meaning an attack could be imminent.

Caroline Rush, chief executive officer at the British Fashion Council, said that the organization has been working with the police to heighten security measures and ensure that the protests remain peaceful. “We take security very seriously; yesterday we were in constant contact with the police. This morning we had a security meeting to make

