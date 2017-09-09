Animal Rights Protesters Disrupt Banana Republic’s “See-Now-Buy-Now” Show

PALERMO IS TARGETED: Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo’s collection got more than it bargained for Saturday afternoon when it unveiled its see-now-buy-now collection at a fashion presentation at the Fifth Avenue and 18th Street store.

After the models came down the stairway and all the looks were shown, they headed outside to a podium to stand in front of the Fifth Avenue store, where customers had gathered. Animal rights activists showed up with pickets and started screaming about Palermo’s use of fur in her personal life.

“Animal skin is not fashion. Where the hell is your compassion?” they shouted. Philly Stallone, one of the New York animal defenders, said about Palermo, “She uses fur and came out with phone cases made out of baby calves. It was unbelievable to have phone cases trade on a life.”

The models quickly stepped down from the podium and were ushered safely back inside the store by security, and no one was harmed.

The Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo collection uses no fur, nor does Banana Republic in any of its collections.

A Banana Republic spokesman said, “A couple of individuals made an unsuccessful attempt to interrupt the presentation of our fall 2017 collection and new Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo

