Bally Taps Swizz Beatz and Artist Ricardo Cavolo on Capsule Range

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 2 hours ago

EXPRESS YOURSELF: Bally has tapped music producer Kasseem Dean — better known as Swizz Beatz — and Spanish artist Ricardo Cavolo for a men’s and women’s accessories and rtw capsule range that launches on Sept. 26.
The producer contacted the brand through Instagram.
“Swizz Beatz knew about my work already,” said Barcelona-based Cavolo, whose work takes cues from folk art, tattoo culture and European religion. “I think he saw the art cover I did for the first album of Kaytranada, and he has felt a connection with my work ever since. I participated in two editions of ‘No Commission’ with him and when the Bally project arrived, he wanted me to develop the art for the collection.”
The 27-piece Bally Collective, curated by Swizz Beatz collection and designed by Cavolo, features the artist’s bold graphic prints and features shaman motifs.
The artist said he was given complete autonomy. “I wanted to create a few characters who were artists, and each one has his or her own inner animal,” said Cavolo. “That animal is like the real artist, and this spirit animal is being released, allowing the artist to be truthful. It’s like being a sort of shaman, letting your animal out and expressing yourself.”
