Balmain Taps Txampi Diz as Chief Marketing Officer

LOOK AT DIZ: Balmain has lined up Txampi Diz as the house’s first chief marketing officer.

After more than 15 years at KCD Worldwide, Diz has exited as senior vice president and managing director of KCD Paris. What he won’t be relinquishing is an advisor role to KCD’s executive board of directors. Balmain is one of the American agency’s largest clients. Balmain’s team works with KCD’s offices in New York, Paris and London across all of its divisions — media relations, creative services and digital.

In step with Diz’s news, KCD Paris has promoted Alexis Arnault and Michele Giacalone to managing directors. Previously, the two men held the title of vice president of public relations. They will work with agency partner and managing director Laurence Laure. Arnault and Giacalone have been with the agency for 14 years and 6 years respectively.

In this new post, Diz is to oversee marketing, advertising, media relations and digital responsibilities. He will report to chief executive officer Massimo Piombini and he will work closely with creative director Olivier Rousteing. Diz has been very much part of Rouesting’s inner circle as he has amassed a colossal social media following, due partially to big-name fans like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and

