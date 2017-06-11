Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Band of Outsiders Stages Spring Show as a Comedy

Band of Outsiders Stages Spring Show as a Comedy

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

A LAUGHING STOCK: Band of Outsiders’ spring collection was hilarious — literally.
In keeping with the brand’s tongue-in-cheek character, design duo Daniel Hettmann and Angelo Van Mol staged their presentation at London’s Top Secret Comedy Club on Sunday night. “We asked ourselves what we could do instead of a classic show, and since comedy is very close to the brand’s DNA, we thought this is it,” said Hettmann, explaining how he spent two months club hopping through the city, scouting fresh talent for the label’s own “comedy show.”
On stage, Joe Sutherland, Elliot Steel, Alistair Williams and Mo Gilligan aka Mo The Comedian each sported an outfit from the collection, while taking delicious stabs at the world of fashion and its droll inhabitants. “I’m not a stranger to fashion myself,” punned Sutherland, “I’m a former model-turned-aspiring model. And now look at me. Oh, please, please look at me,” he begged, clinging closer to the mic, before conceding there was no point. “I stopped — because they asked me to,” but also because apparently he was too old for the job. “I’ll be 35 — in seven years,” he informed the crowd to roaring laughter.
Meanwhile, the value chains took a hit from Williams.

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.