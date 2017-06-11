Band of Outsiders Stages Spring Show as a Comedy

A LAUGHING STOCK: Band of Outsiders’ spring collection was hilarious — literally.

In keeping with the brand’s tongue-in-cheek character, design duo Daniel Hettmann and Angelo Van Mol staged their presentation at London’s Top Secret Comedy Club on Sunday night. “We asked ourselves what we could do instead of a classic show, and since comedy is very close to the brand’s DNA, we thought this is it,” said Hettmann, explaining how he spent two months club hopping through the city, scouting fresh talent for the label’s own “comedy show.”

On stage, Joe Sutherland, Elliot Steel, Alistair Williams and Mo Gilligan aka Mo The Comedian each sported an outfit from the collection, while taking delicious stabs at the world of fashion and its droll inhabitants. “I’m not a stranger to fashion myself,” punned Sutherland, “I’m a former model-turned-aspiring model. And now look at me. Oh, please, please look at me,” he begged, clinging closer to the mic, before conceding there was no point. “I stopped — because they asked me to,” but also because apparently he was too old for the job. “I’ll be 35 — in seven years,” he informed the crowd to roaring laughter.

Meanwhile, the value chains took a hit from Williams.

