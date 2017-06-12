British Fashion Council, Mintel Highlight Growth in Men’s Wear Market

Breaking News
Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 10 mins ago

GROWING UP: On the last day of London Fashion Week Men’s, the British Fashion Council shared statistics by market research provider Mintel highlighting the growth of the men’s wear industry in the U.K.
Despite the ongoing atmosphere of political uncertainty — with the shows starting the same day the general election results were announced — and the noticeable absence of big names on the schedule, Mintel’s report shows that the men’s wear market is still showing signs of growth. Since 2016, it grew by 2.8 percent to reach £14.5 billion pounds and it is predicted to continue growing, reaching a total of £16.2 billion pounds by 2021.
Men’s wear now accounts for 27 percent of the country’s total clothing market and has been growing at a faster rate than women’s wear.
Mintel’s report also highlights the growing appeal of clothing that is made in Britain, with 42 percent of the male shoppers who took part in the survey saying that they would pay more for locally produced clothing.
Dylan Jones, chairman of London Fashion Week Men’s, highlighted the diversity in the four-day event’s offer as one of its biggest strengths: “With more than 100 events, runway shows, presentations, installations, cocktail parties, dinners and full-on

