Bulgari Celebrates Serpenti Forever Pillar With New Styles

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 43 mins ago

SERPENT’S TALE: Having introduced its new Divas’ Dream handbag aimed at Millennials last season, Bulgari turned the spotlight back to its Serpenti Forever pillar for spring.
Launched in 2011, the snakehead-clasp design has won over celebrities including Kate Moss and Miranda Kerr. This season, it got a makeover from London-based designer Nicholas Kirkwood, who created the line’s first-ever backpack style.
The Rome-based brand celebrated the collaboration with a party attended by Bella Hadid, Lottie Moss and Jasmine Sanders. It hopes to bring on a new guest designer every two or three seasons, according to Mireia Lopez Montoya, managing director of accessories at Bulgari.
“Since quite a few years, we have been attracting younger and younger customers into the brand. Actually, our average age is early 30s,” she noted. “Our inspiration is to really keep Serpenti Forever young and relevant as part of our intention to make this bag our iconic bag for the longer term.”
Among the new options this season is the Pop Heart design, featuring metal studs and arrows. For a seriously upscale alternative, look no further than the python leather versions painted in rainbow hues – each one is guaranteed one-of-a-kind.

A Bulgari Serpenti Forever design for spring 2018. 
Courtesy

