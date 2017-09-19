Burberry Unveils Photography Exhibition at Old Sessions House

MIRROR, MIRROR: Burberry has lifted the veil on some of Christopher Bailey’s inspirations for the September show, staging an exhibition of 20th-century British photographs that showcase the works of more than 30 social and documentary photographers including Brian Griffin and Roger Mayne. There are also works by the Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy.

Bailey said some of the photos in the retrospective have influenced him throughout his career and the exhibition aims to showcase how the images and their inherent British identity informed the design process of the September 2017 collection, presented on Saturday at Old Sessions House in Clerkenwell, London.

Bailey also stressed that the images on display represent a wide range of social classes. “The Pond,” by Dafydd Jones, features a shot of a woman falling into a garden pond during the Martin Betts Dance at Ascot, while Shirley Baker’s images feature scenes of sheep bombarding the cars of picnickers in the Pennines and Mancunian immigrant children in the Sixties.

“I knew I wanted to celebrate a certain strand of British photography that I have always loved — one which documents the many and varied tribes and clans and classes that make up this island of ours,” added the designer, who organized

